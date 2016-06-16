UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

June 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 41 points, or 0.7 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 5,966.80 points on Wednesday, as a rally in metals prices following a weaker dollar boosted basic resources stocks, although housebuilders came under pressure ahead of a vote on the country's European Union membership. * BHP BILLITON: Brazilian miner Samarco, a joint venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, no longer expects to resume mining operations this year, Benedito Waldson, the company's head of human resources, told Reuters on Wednesday. * POUNDLAND: South Africa's Steinhoff has bought 23 percent of Poundland and is considering a full cash bid for the British no-frills homeware chain in its latest attempt to expand in Europe. * SHELL: Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday its subsidiary in the Philippines, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC), is in the process of preparing an initial public offering of its shares. * BHS: Retail tycoon Philip Green admitted to British lawmakers on Wednesday he had erred in selling BHS to a former bankrupt and promised to help fix a gaping hole in the pension scheme of the collapsed department store chain he owned for 15 years. * EX-DIVS: 3I Group Plc, Mediclinic International Plc and Severn Trent Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.11 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * OIL: Oil prices fell in early Asian trade on Thursday, heading for a sixth day of declines, following a lower-than-expected draw on U.S. stockpiles and amid worries Britain might leave the European Union. * BREXIT: A British vote to leave the European Union would shake the bloc and require a concerted effort to ensure its stability, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Darty PLC Full Year 2016 Darty PLC Earnings Release WS Atkins PLC Full Year 2016 WS Atkins PLC Earnings Release Charles Stanley Group PLC Full Year 2016 Charles Stanley Group PLC Earnings Release Mulberry Group PLC Full Year 2016 Mulberry Group PLC Earnings Release Poundland Group PLC Full Year 2015 Poundland Group PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)