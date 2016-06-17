FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 17
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
June 17, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50
points, or 0.8 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 5,922.12, after falling
to 5,899.97, its lowest since late February, due to growing nervousness about
next week's vote on UK membership of the European Union. 
    
    * BP: Oil major BP Plc is unlikely to invest in Saudi Aramco's IPO,
Chief Executive Bob Dudley told reporters at the St Petersburg International
Economic Forum on Thursday. 
    * SHELL:  Energy major Shell and Russia's gas major Gazprom
 will jointly invest $13 billion in three projects in Russia, Russian
Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday. 
    * BARCLAYS:  Barclays has described as "fundamentally misconceived"
a $1.0 billion-plus lawsuit brought by British financier Amanda Staveley over
the bank's emergency fundraising from Gulf investors at the height of the credit
crisis in 2008. 
    * NATIONAL GRID: British lawmakers called on Friday for the operation of the
country's energy transmission network to be transferred from National Grid
 to an independent system operator, similar to the model used in the United
States. 
    * HSBC: A unit of HSBC Holdings Plc said on Thursday it will pay
$1.575 billion to end a 14-year-old shareholder class action lawsuit stemming
from the Household International consumer finance business that the British bank
bought in 2003. 
    * COPPER: London copper rose on Friday following 2 percent losses in the
previous session as the dollar paused after recent gains, but volumes were thin
as trading slows into the northern hemisphere summer. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Record Plc                          Full Year 2016 Earning
                                     Release
 JD Sports                           Trading Update
 Fashion Plc                         
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
