UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

June 20 (Reuters) - Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 index opening up 169-171 points on Monday, or as much as 2.8 percent, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index rose 1.2 percent to close at 6,021.09 points on Friday, as stocks hit by concerns over a possible exit by Britain from the EU rebounded, though it posted its third straight week of losses. * BREXIT: Campaigning for Britain's referendum on EU membership resumed on Sunday after a three-day hiatus following the killing of a British lawmaker. Two opinion polls published on Saturday showed 'In' regained the lead, while a third one showed a narrowing lead for the 'Out' camp. Finance Minister George Osborne said on Sunday the hit to Britain's economy from a vote to leave could be more severe than the most likely scenario forecast by the government. For a summary Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on: * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $35 million to end private U.S. antitrust litigation claiming that it harmed investors by conspiring with other banks to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has suspended operations at its Channar iron ore mine in Australia after a worker was killed overnight, the company said on Monday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Majestic Wine Plc Full Year 2016 Majestic Wine Plc Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)