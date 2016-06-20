FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 20, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Financial bookmakers see Britain's FTSE 100 
index opening up 169-171 points on Monday, or as much as 2.8 percent, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index rose 1.2 percent to close at 6,021.09 points on
Friday, as stocks hit by concerns over a possible exit by Britain from the EU
rebounded, though it posted its third straight week of losses. 
    * BREXIT: Campaigning for Britain's referendum on EU membership resumed on
Sunday after a three-day hiatus following the killing of a British lawmaker. Two
opinion polls published on Saturday showed 'In' regained the lead, while a third
one showed a narrowing lead for the 'Out' camp. 
    Finance Minister George Osborne said on Sunday the hit to Britain's economy
from a vote to leave could be more severe than the most likely scenario forecast
by the government. 
    For a summary Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on:
 
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc will pay $35 million to end private U.S.
antitrust litigation claiming that it harmed investors by conspiring with other
banks to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
 
    *  RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has suspended operations at its Channar iron
ore mine in Australia after a worker was killed overnight, the company said on
Monday. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Majestic Wine Plc                        Full Year 2016 Majestic
                                          Wine Plc Earnings Release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com



 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.