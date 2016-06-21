UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 21

June 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen down by around 25 points on Tuesday, or 0.4 percent lower, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index rose 3 percent on Monday to close at 6,204 points, its best single-day gain since February, after polls showed the campaign for Britain to remain in the EU gained ground. * BREXIT: Two opinion polls on Monday suggested support for Britain staying in the European Union had recovered some ground, but a third poll found support for a "Brexit" ahead by a whisker. Li Ka-shing, one of Asia's richest men, urged Britons to vote in favour of staying in the European Union, Bloomberg reported. For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on * BHP BILLITON: Top global miner BHP Billiton outlined plans to boost coal output by 8 percent over the next three years while slashing costs, and said it would only consider premium, lowest-cost assets for any acquisitions. * SPORTS DIRECT: British retailer Sports Direct and New York City-based Modell's Sporting Goods are in talks for a potential deal to buy as many as 200 stores of bankrupt retailer Sports Authority, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. * OLD MUTUAL: Four private equity funds have made it through to the final stages of an auction to buy the Italian wealth arm of Old Mutual, sources familiar with the matter said. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fidelity Special Values FY Earnings Release Plc Dolphin Capital FY Earnings Release Investors Ltd Carnival Plc Q2 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)