FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 
seen opening up 10-38 points on Wednesday, or 0.2-0.6 percent higher, a day
ahead of a crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the
European Union. 
        
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 6,189.30 points on
Tuesday, helped by a rebound in commodity stocks, as equities markets continued
to price in a greater likelihood of Britain voting to stay in the EU.
 
    * BREXIT: Prime Minister David Cameron said Thursday's referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union was likely to be very close,
according to a Financial Times interview. 
    Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary warned on Tuesday of a two to
three-year economic downturn if Britain votes to leave the European Union.
 
    U.S. banks including Bank of America Corp and Morgan Stanley 
are warning clients about the potential for extreme price moves as Britain
prepares to vote on its membership of the EU. 
    For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click:
 
    * ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: British broker ICAP Plc has offered to sell
its London-based oil desks to address competition concerns over the merger of
its global hybrid voice broking business with Tullett Prebon Plc,
Britain's competition watchdog said on Tuesday. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Debenhams Plc           Trading Statement
       
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.