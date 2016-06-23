FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23
June 23, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
about 45, or 0.7 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, on the day
of a crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European
Union. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.56 percent higher on Wednesday at
6,261.19 points.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Thursday, shrugging off a
smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. stockpiles, as the market nervously
awaited the result of Britain's "Brexit" vote. 
    * BREXIT: Britons will decide the future of their country and Europe on
Thursday in a vote on European Union membership after a bitter campaign that
appeared to divide the nation down the middle. 
    British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made
final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday on the eve of a defining
referendum on European Union membership with the outcome still too close to
call. 
    For a summary of Reuters' coverage of a possible Brexit, please click on
 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Fidelity Special Values PLC               Full Year earnings release
 James Latham PLC                          Full Year earnings release
 Tesco PLC                                 Q1 trading statement
 Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd             Full Year earnings release
 DS Smith PLC                              Full Year earnings release
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
