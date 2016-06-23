UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

(Adds futures, Tesco)

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 45 points, or 0.7 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open, on the day of a crucial vote by the British public on the UK's membership in the European Union.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.56 percent higher on Wednesday at 6,261.19 points.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a second successive quarter of UK underlying sales growth, the first time it has done so in over five years, indicating the firm is making steady progress under Chief Executive Dave Lewis.

* OIL: Oil prices rose in Asian trading on Thursday, shrugging off a smaller-than-expected decline in U.S. stockpiles, as the market nervously awaited the result of Britain's "Brexit" vote.

* BREXIT: Britons will decide the future of their country and Europe on Thursday in a vote on European Union membership after a bitter campaign that appeared to divide the nation down the middle.

British Prime Minister David Cameron and his eurosceptic opponents made final pitches for wavering voters on Wednesday on the eve of a defining referendum on European Union membership with the outcome still too close to call.

