a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24
June 24, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 24 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters see Britain's FTSE 100 index falling between 6 and 7.5 percent at the open on Friday, along with Germany's DAX and France's CAC, after results showed the UK has voted in favour of leaving the European Union.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.2 percent higher at 6,338.10 points on Thursday, a two-month high, after opinion polls showed support for the "Remain" camp rising.

* BREXIT: World financial markets dived as nearly complete results from the British referendum on EU membership showed a 51.7/48.3 percent split for leaving.

* S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-mini futures plummeted 5 percent early on Friday, while futures on the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 3.8 percent.

* The pound saw its worst day in living memory, losing 17 U.S. cents, and hit its lowest levels since 1985.

* Benchmark 10-year euro zone sovereign bond yields fell to a fresh record low below zero on Friday as investors rushed to the safety of German government debt. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
