UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29
#Market News
June 29, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
about 60 points, or 1 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
        
    * The UK blue chip index closed 2.6 percent higher on Tuesday at 6,140.39
points.
    * BREXIT: European leaders told Britain on Tuesday to act quickly to resolve
the political and economic confusion unleashed by its vote to leave the European
Union last week, after the IMF said the uncertainty could put pressure on global
economic growth. 
    * BANKS: Moody's Investors Service cut its outlook on the UK banking system
to 'negative' from 'stable' on Tuesday, and also lowered its outlook on some UK
insurers and banks, citing the negative impact of the UK's vote to leave the
European Union. 
    * OIL: Oil rose on Wednesday as financial traders poured money back into
commodities following the initial shock of Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, and as a potential strike in Norway and crisis in Venezuela threatened to
cut supply. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
           
 Rambler Metals and Mining PLC             Full Year earnings release
 Torotrak PLC                              Full Year earnings release
 Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd             Full Year earnings release
 Stagecoach Group PLC                      Full Year earnings release
 Dixons Carphone PLC                       Preliminary earnings release
        
 (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)

