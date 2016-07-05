UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 5

July 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 percent lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index, which rose in the past four sessions, closed 0.8 percent lower on Monday at 6,522.26, retreating from a 10-month high as weaker property and house building stocks weighed on the market and halted its rebound from a slump caused by the United Kingdom's decision to leave the European Union. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto has shelved its $20 billion Simandou iron ore project in Guinea because of a sustained slump in prices, the company's new Chief Executive Jean-Sebastien Jacques said in an interview with The Times newspaper. * SHELL: Anglo-Dutch oil major Royal Dutch Shell will start dismantling its nearly 40-year-old Brent Delta platform in the North Sea in 2017, a senior manager said, delaying the process by around one year. * STANDARD LIFE: Standard Life Investments, the fund arm of insurer Standard Life, suspended all trading in its UK real estate fund from 1100 GMT on July 4, it said on Monday. * BREXIT: Former London Mayor and leading Brexit campaigner Boris Johnson on Monday gave his backing to junior minister Andrea Leadsom to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and British prime minister. * BREXIT: Britain's opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn will face a leadership contest unless he considers his position, Labour Party lawmaker Angela Eagle said on Monday, saying she has the necessary support to trigger a challenge and is ready to do so. * BREXIT: Austrian Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling told German newspaper Handelsblatt that he expected Britain to remain a member of the European Union in future despite the June 23 referendum in which Britons voted to quit the bloc. * BREXIT: The European Union says it will not be "paralysed" after Britons voted to leave, but Brussels policymakers say uncertainty over Britain's future is already complicating the lawmaking process for the rest of the EU. * UK GAS IMPORTS: Britain could rely on other countries for 93 percent of its gas supplies by 2040 if there is weak economic growth and not enough money available to support domestic gas production, National Grid said on Tuesday. * UK BUSINESSES: Confidence among British businesses fell sharply following the vote to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday, reinforcing the view that the economy could be in for hard times after the historic decision. * CHINA: A flurry of data from China in coming weeks is expected to show continued weakness in trade and investment, sluggish industrial output and another drop in foreign reserves, reinforcing views that Beijing will roll out more economic support measures soon. * COPPER: Copper slipped for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with prices retreating from a two-month peak on concerns over Chinese demand in the second half of the year. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady early on Tuesday on an easing dollar and weaker Asian stocks, after the metal surged to near two-year highs the session before. * OIL: Crude prices dipped in early trading on Tuesday, with Brent falling back below $50 per barrel as economic concerns took centrestage with many analysts saying oil demand will stall later this year. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Solid State PLC Full Year Persimmon PLC Trading Statement Imagination Technologies Group PLC Full Year St. Modwen Properties PLC Half Year TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)