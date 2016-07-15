FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15
July 15, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1
percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.2 percent at 6,654.47 points on
Thursday, having touched an 11-month peak of 6,743.42 before the Bank of
England's decision not to cut interest rates hit stocks sensitive to sterling
strength and housebuilders. 
    * BP: Oil major BP Plc on Thursday estimated costs from its deadly
2010 Gulf of Mexico spill will total $61.6 billion after it agreed to a new $5.2
billion charge it said largely drew claims to a close. 
    * ICAP/TULLETT PREBON: The U.S. Department of Justice said on Thursday that
a restructuring of Tullett Prebon Plc's proposed $1.5 billion
acquisition of ICAP Plc's voice-broking business addresses its concerns
that the deal would create an interlocking directorate. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Firstgroup Plc                                 Q1 Trading Statement
               
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

