a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18
#Market News
July 18, 2016 / 5:40 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.2 percent, on Monday according to financial bookmakers. For more on
the factors affecting European stocks, please click on 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,669.24 points on Friday,
breaking a three-day losing streak after a late broad-based rally. 
    * ARM HOLDINGS: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to buying ARM
Holdings Plc for $32 billion and an announcement could come as early as
Monday, a source familiar with the matter said. 
    * ROLLS ROYCE: Iran's energy minister met representatives of Rolls-Royce
Holdings Plc and Siemens AG to discuss partnership in power
generation technology, the Financial Times reported.  bit.ly/2a0QqsA
    * MONETARY POLICY: The Bank of England rate-setter who voted last week to
cut borrowing costs said he had seen early signs that Britain will need more
than just lower interest rates to counter the impact of the Brexit vote on the
economy. 
    * HOUSE PRICES: Asking prices for British residential property slipped
slightly more than usual after last month's vote to leave the European Union,
though the overall impact remains hard to judge, figures from property website
Rightmove showed on Monday. 
    * BRITISH RETAIL: The number of shoppers heading to British high streets and
retail centres fell at the fastest pace in more than two years in June, with the
weeks around the country's vote to leave the EU hit particularly hard, a survey
found. 
    * PRIVATE SECTOR SPENDING: Britain's biggest companies are beset by doubts
about the future after last month's vote to leave the European Union and have
slashed their investment plans, according to a survey on Monday that bodes
poorly for the economy. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 British Land                        Q1 Trading Statement
 Company Plc                         
 Ensor Holdings                      FY Earnings
 Plc                                 
 Microgen Plc                        H1 Earnings
 Mirada Plc                          FY Earnings
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
