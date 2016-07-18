UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Monday according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 6,669.24 points on Friday, breaking a three-day losing streak after a late broad-based rally. * ARM HOLDINGS: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp is close to buying ARM Holdings Plc for $32 billion and an announcement could come as early as Monday, a source familiar with the matter said. * ROLLS ROYCE: Iran's energy minister met representatives of Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Siemens AG to discuss partnership in power generation technology, the Financial Times reported. bit.ly/2a0QqsA * MONETARY POLICY: The Bank of England rate-setter who voted last week to cut borrowing costs said he had seen early signs that Britain will need more than just lower interest rates to counter the impact of the Brexit vote on the economy. * HOUSE PRICES: Asking prices for British residential property slipped slightly more than usual after last month's vote to leave the European Union, though the overall impact remains hard to judge, figures from property website Rightmove showed on Monday. * BRITISH RETAIL: The number of shoppers heading to British high streets and retail centres fell at the fastest pace in more than two years in June, with the weeks around the country's vote to leave the EU hit particularly hard, a survey found. * PRIVATE SECTOR SPENDING: Britain's biggest companies are beset by doubts about the future after last month's vote to leave the European Union and have slashed their investment plans, according to a survey on Monday that bodes poorly for the economy. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: British Land Q1 Trading Statement Company Plc Ensor Holdings FY Earnings Plc Microgen Plc H1 Earnings Mirada Plc FY Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)