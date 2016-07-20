FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening around
13 points higher on Wednesday, or up 0.19 percent, according to financial
spreadbetters.
        
    * The UK blue chip index was flat in percentage terms at 6,697.37 at the
close on Tuesday, after closing on Monday at its highest since August last year.
 
    * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc said it has agreed to buy razor-maker
Dollar Shave Club for an undisclosed sum in a deal that would expand the
consumer goods group's catalogue of men's grooming products. 
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton said it aims to boost its iron ore
output by up to seven percent this year as it works its existing mines harder,
after narrowly missing its target for fiscal 2016 due to the Samarco disaster in
Brazil. 
    * ASTRAZENECA: A U.S. judge on Tuesday refused to issue a temporary
restraining order blocking the approval of new generic versions of AstraZeneca's
 blockbuster cholesterol drug Crestor in the United States. 
    * EXECUTIVE PAY: Fidelity International, one of the biggest investors in
Britain, threw its weight on Tuesday behind a plan from Theresa May to clamp
down on executive pay, in an early boost for Britain's new prime minister.
 
    * PRUDENTIAL: The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined Prudential
Annuities Distributors $950,000 on Tuesday for failing to prevent the fraudulent
withdrawal of nearly $1.3 million from an elderly annuity holder's account by
her financial officer. 

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Severn Trent Plc                        Interim Management
                                         Statement
 Anglo American Plc                      Q2 Production Report
 Fresnillo Plc                           Q2 Production Report
 Johnson Matthey Plc                     Q1 Trading Statement 
 Electrocomponents                       Q1 Trading Statement 
 Plc                                     
 Talktalk Telecom                        Q1 Trading Statement 
 Group Plc                               
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * BridgeStation: view story .134
 For more information on Top News visit
 topnews.reuters.com
    

 (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.