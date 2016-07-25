CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 25

(Corrects 'Aberdeen' item to show reporting period was third quarter, not second)

July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures for the index were up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 6,730.48 points on Friday on hopes of further action from the country's central bank following poor UK economic data, with companies such as Vodafone and CRH gaining on positive updates.

* RANDGOLD: Randgold Resources' Tongon mine in Ivory Coast will have a slightly lower gold output this year than previously expected mainly owing to an erratic power supply, Chief Executive Mark Bristow told reporters late on Saturday.

* BP: Algeria's Tiguentourine gas plant is ready to come fully back online for the first time since a deadly militant attack in 2013, General Manager Kamel Aoues said on Saturday.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Workers at Anglo American's small El Soldado copper mine in Chile called off a strike on Friday after reaching an agreement with the company, a union official told Reuters.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT: Fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management posted a third quarter rise in assets under management on Monday, boosted by gains in the value of its investments and positive currency moves after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

* HISCOX: Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd said it would set up a new EU-based insurance company if needed to weather the possible impact from Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

* HSBC: HSBC Bank Middle East, a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings , said on Monday it was in discussions to sell its Lebanese business to Lebanon's Blom Bank.

* DE BEERS: Anglo American Plc's De Beers has put its Snap Lake diamond mine in Canada up for sale after suspending operations at the unprofitable mine last December, a spokesman said on Friday.

* 888/RANK GROUP/WILLIAM HILL: Online gambling group 888 Holdings and casino operator Rank Group are joining forces with a view to making a bid for William Hill, the British bookmaker that fired its chief executive on Thursday for losing ground online to rivals.

* William Hill said on Monday it was not clear that a combination with 888 and Rank Group would enhance its position after the two firms joined forces with a view to making a bid for the British bookmaker.

* AVIVA: Aviva Investors aims to steer clear of costly fire sales from its frozen property fund and will decide when to reopen for business once it has more concrete market data, the asset manager's CEO told Reuters.

* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: Lloyds Banking Group, is facing questions from investors about any plans to step up its cost-cutting measures following the Brexit vote, as it is more closely linked to the UK economy than rivals with international operations. bit.ly/2aEsiLr

* SERCO: Serco's CEO Rupert Soames says: "We need five years to prepare a post-Brexit trade plan". bit.ly/2aEsKJC

* BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on Friday he expects the UK to retain the right for its financial firms to sell services across European Union member states after Britain's exit from the bloc.

* UK RETAIL: Retail tycoon Philip Green's greed and disregard for corporate governance led to the demise of BHS and the loss of 11,000 jobs, a joint parliamentary committee said, calling the collapse of the British stores group "the unacceptable face of capitalism."

* UK PROPERTY: Interest among Chinese buyers in buying UK property has surged since Britain voted to leave the European Union last month, as the pound's slide has created opportunities to buy at a discount, real estate website juwai.com said on Monday.

* COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up by 0.2 percent to $4,932 a tonne by 0158 GMT, paring 1.1 percent losses from the previous session.

* UK INSURANCE: A British financial watchdog opened the way to another possible round of costly compensation claims on Friday, saying it had found evidence that insurance agents had falsified documents, faked signatures and saddled people with products that would never pay out.

