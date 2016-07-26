UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Monday at 6,710.13, with a fall in crude oil prices hurting energy stocks and weaker gold prices and negative company updates dragging down precious metals miners. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell Plc, is looking to raise up to 29.7 billion pesos ($629 million) in what could be the Philippines' third and largest initial public offering this year. * SABMILLER: U.S. and European buyout funds are gearing up for SABMiller's sale of its central and eastern European beer brands, with some seeking to join forces to snap up assets worth up to 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion), sources familiar with the matter said. * ARM HOLDINGS: A huge investment programme at Arm Holdings Plc will propel Britain's largest technology company on to the same plane as Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alibaba, its new owner, SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said. (bit.ly/2aq7bQZ) * UK MANUFACTURING: Optimism among British manufacturers fell in July to its lowest level since early 2009 after Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Monday, even as output rose in the last three months. * UK BANKS: Failings in the way regulators handled the collapse of HBOS bank bolster the case for an independent financial services enforcement body, a panel of British lawmakers said on Tuesday. * COPPER: London copper was trapped near a one-week low on Tuesday as the appetite for risk among investors fell and volumes dwindled ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting later in the session. * OIL: Oil prices edged away from three-month lows on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar, but concerns of ongoing oversupply weighed on markets and many traders are raising their bets on further price falls. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: BP PLC Q2 2016 Earnings PZ Cussons PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Sage Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Croda International PLC Half Year Earnings Jardine Lloyd Thompson Half Year 2016 Earnings Group PLC SEGRO PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Victrex PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Unite Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Huntsworth PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Drax Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Tyman PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Capital & Counties Half Year 2016 Earnings Properties PLC GKN PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Provident Financial PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Victoria PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Man Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)