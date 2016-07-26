FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points, or 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower on Monday at 6,710.13,
with a fall in crude oil prices hurting energy stocks and weaker gold prices and
negative company updates dragging down precious metals miners. 
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, a unit of Royal Dutch
Shell Plc, is looking to raise up to 29.7 billion pesos ($629 million)
in what could be the Philippines' third and largest initial public offering this
year. 
    * SABMILLER: U.S. and European buyout funds are gearing up for SABMiller's
 sale of its central and eastern European beer brands, with some seeking
to join forces to snap up assets worth up to 7 billion euros ($7.7 billion),
sources familiar with the matter said. 
    * ARM HOLDINGS: A huge investment programme at Arm Holdings Plc will
propel Britain's largest technology company on to the same plane as Google,
Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Alibaba, its new owner, SoftBank Group
Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said. (bit.ly/2aq7bQZ)
    * UK MANUFACTURING: Optimism among British manufacturers fell in July to its
lowest level since early 2009 after Britain's decision to leave the European
Union, a survey showed on Monday, even as output rose in the last three months.
 
    * UK BANKS: Failings in the way regulators handled the collapse of HBOS bank
bolster the case for an independent financial services enforcement body, a panel
of British lawmakers said on Tuesday. 
    * COPPER: London copper was trapped near a one-week low on Tuesday as the
appetite for risk among investors fell and volumes dwindled ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting starting later in the session. 
    * OIL: Oil prices edged away from three-month lows on Tuesday, supported by
a weaker dollar, but concerns of ongoing oversupply weighed on markets and many
traders are raising their bets on further price falls. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 BP PLC                                  Q2 2016 Earnings
 PZ Cussons PLC                          Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Sage Group PLC                          Q3 2016 Trading Statement
 Croda International PLC                 Half Year Earnings
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson                  Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Group PLC                               
 SEGRO PLC                               Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Victrex PLC                             Q3 2016 Interim Management
                                         Statement
 Unite Group PLC                         Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Huntsworth PLC                          Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Drax Group PLC                          Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Tyman PLC                               Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Capital & Counties                      Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Properties PLC                          
 GKN PLC                                 Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Provident Financial PLC                 Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Victoria PLC                            Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Man Group PLC                           Half Year 2016 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.