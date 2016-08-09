UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 to 11 points higher on Tuesday, or up as much as 0.16 percent, according to financial spreadbetters. * The UK blue chip index closed 15.6 points higher on Monday at 6809.13 points to touch its highest level in more than 13 months on the back of gains in mining stocks and Barclays, which was boosted by an upgrade. * BP: British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its 50 percent stake in a Chinese petrochemicals joint venture, its single largest investment in China, in a deal that would fetch $2-$3 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. * MONETARY POLICY: Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said more quantitative easing was likely to be required if the U.K.'s economic decline worsens, the Times reported on Tuesday. * BARCLAYS: Barclays has reached a $100 million multi-state settlement over charges that it manipulated the Libor and Euribor interest rate benchmarks, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on Monday. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has settled a U.S. probe accusing the British bank of illegally repossessing cars owned by members of the U.S. military while they were serving their country, the Department of Justice said on Monday. * BRITISH SPENDING: British retail spending bounced back in July as sales promotions and good weather outweighed any immediate concern about the consequences of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a survey showed on Tuesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: GW Pharmaceuticals Plc Q3 Earnings Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc H1 Earnings Synthomer Plc H1 Earnings SIG Plc H1 Earnings Quarto Group Inc H1 Earnings IP Group Plc H1 Earnings Regus Plc H1 Earnings Standard Life Plc H1 Earnings Legal & General Group Plc H1 Earnings Amec Foster Wheeler Plc H1 Earnings Worldpay Group Plc H1 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)