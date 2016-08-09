FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
August 9, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 to
11 points higher on Tuesday, or up as much as 0.16 percent, according to
financial spreadbetters.    
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 15.6 points higher on Monday at 6809.13
points to touch its highest level in more than 13 months on the back of gains in
mining stocks and Barclays, which was boosted by an upgrade.
 
    * BP: British oil major BP is seeking buyers for its 50 percent stake
in a Chinese petrochemicals joint venture, its single largest investment in
China, in a deal that would fetch $2-$3 billion, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters. 
    * MONETARY POLICY: Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said more
quantitative easing was likely to be required if the U.K.'s economic decline
worsens, the Times reported on Tuesday. 
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays has reached a $100 million multi-state
settlement over charges that it manipulated the Libor and Euribor interest rate
benchmarks, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said on
Monday. 
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc has settled a U.S. probe accusing the
British bank of illegally repossessing cars owned by members of the U.S.
military while they were serving their country, the Department of Justice said
on Monday. 
    * BRITISH SPENDING: British retail spending bounced back in July as sales
promotions and good weather outweighed any immediate concern about the
consequences of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, a survey showed
on Tuesday. 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
               
 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc                   Q3 Earnings
 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc             H1 Earnings
 Synthomer Plc                            H1 Earnings
 SIG Plc                                  H1 Earnings
 Quarto Group Inc                         H1 Earnings
 IP Group Plc                             H1 Earnings
 Regus Plc                                H1 Earnings
 Standard Life Plc                        H1 Earnings
 Legal & General Group Plc                H1 Earnings
 Amec Foster Wheeler Plc                  H1 Earnings
 Worldpay Group Plc                       H1 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

