10 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on
Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session, according to
financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7,070.88 points on
Tuesday, having hit a record high of 7,129.83 points earlier in the session.
 
    * GLENCORE: Glencore will hire more than 200 workers at its
Collinsville coal mine in Australia after scaling back its payroll earlier this
year, amid resurgent demand for coal in Asia, the company said on Tuesday.
 
    * SAINSBURY: Britain's No.2 supermarket group Sainsbury's aims to
have an Argos presence in every one of its British stores, its chief executive
said on Tuesday, after it completed a 1.4 billion pound ($1.74 billion) takeover
of Argos and Habitat owner Home Retail early last month. 
    * DEUTSCHE BANK: Deutsche Bank pays more to borrow from other
banks than its peers including stragglers in Greece and Italy, Euribor data
showed on Tuesday, a trend that underscores the gravity of the problems facing
Germany's flagship lender. 
    * BRITISH ADVERTISING: Growth in British companies' advertising spending
budgets has hit its highest in more than two years, a survey showed on
Wednesday, suggesting that Brexit's impact on the sector might be softer than
previously expected. 
    * UK/CHINA FLIGHTS: The British and Chinese governments have agreed on a
deal to increase the number of flights between the two countries to 200 per week
from 80, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday. 
    * FUJITSU: Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday
it was cutting 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a "transformation programme" but
that the move was not linked to the country's vote to leave the European
Union. 
    * OIL: Crude futures inched up on Wednesday, with investors waiting for
talks between OPEC producers and other oil exporters on curbing output to end a
glut in the global market. Brent crude was up 0.32 percent at $52.58 a
barrel at 0522 GMT. 
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Animalcare Group Plc                 Full Year 2016 Earnings
                                      Release
 Marston's Plc                        Interim Q4 2016 Interim
                                      Management Statement 
 Fresnillo Plc                        Q3 2016 Production Report
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
