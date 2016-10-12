UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 12

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high in the previous session, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7,070.88 points on Tuesday, having hit a record high of 7,129.83 points earlier in the session. * GLENCORE: Glencore will hire more than 200 workers at its Collinsville coal mine in Australia after scaling back its payroll earlier this year, amid resurgent demand for coal in Asia, the company said on Tuesday. * SAINSBURY: Britain's No.2 supermarket group Sainsbury's aims to have an Argos presence in every one of its British stores, its chief executive said on Tuesday, after it completed a 1.4 billion pound ($1.74 billion) takeover of Argos and Habitat owner Home Retail early last month. * DEUTSCHE BANK: Deutsche Bank pays more to borrow from other banks than its peers including stragglers in Greece and Italy, Euribor data showed on Tuesday, a trend that underscores the gravity of the problems facing Germany's flagship lender. * BRITISH ADVERTISING: Growth in British companies' advertising spending budgets has hit its highest in more than two years, a survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that Brexit's impact on the sector might be softer than previously expected. * UK/CHINA FLIGHTS: The British and Chinese governments have agreed on a deal to increase the number of flights between the two countries to 200 per week from 80, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday. * FUJITSU: Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu Ltd said on Tuesday it was cutting 1,800 jobs in Britain as part of a "transformation programme" but that the move was not linked to the country's vote to leave the European Union. * OIL: Crude futures inched up on Wednesday, with investors waiting for talks between OPEC producers and other oil exporters on curbing output to end a glut in the global market. Brent crude was up 0.32 percent at $52.58 a barrel at 0522 GMT. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Animalcare Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Marston's Plc Interim Q4 2016 Interim Management Statement Fresnillo Plc Q3 2016 Production Report TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)