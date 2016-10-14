FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 14
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
U.S.
Fuel prices rise, refiners shut as Texas braces for major hurricane
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2016 / 5:35 AM / 10 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 14

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30-34
points, or 0.4-0.5 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.7 percent at 6,977.74 on Thursday,
its lowest level in more than a week, just days after setting a record high,
with basic-resources stocks selling off as metal prices fell following poor
China trade data.    
    * TESCO/UNILEVER: Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, confirmed on
Thursday that a pricing row with Unilever had been settled, confirming
a statement issued by the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's U.S. arm has offered more than $26
million for Abengoa SA's cellulosic ethanol plant in Kansas, according
to documents filed late Wednesday in bankruptcy court. 
    In separate news, the Philippine unit of Shell is set to raise up to 19.5
billion pesos ($403.8 million) as it has priced the country's second-largest IPO
this year at the high end of its guidance, its underwriter said on Friday.
 
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American is expected to finalise a $1
billion-plus sale of its Australian coal assets to a group headed by private
equity group Apollo Global Management in the coming weeks, three sources
with knowledge of the deal said. 
    * SOLGOLD: SolGold Plc on Thursday approved a financing proposal by
Australia's Newcrest Mining to help it develop a giant copper mine in
Ecuador, after the board rejected an alternative package offered by BHP Billiton
 . 
    * WILLIAM HILL: A leading investor in British betting company William Hill
, Parvus Asset Management, said it would oppose any reverse takeover of
Canadian firm Amaya, given its "limited strategic logic". 
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's environmental regulator on Thursday drew up various
charges against the Los Pelambres copper mine for mismanaging water resources
and nearby flora, charges which could lead to stiff fines or even closure.
 
    * BREXIT: European Council President Donald Tusk raised the prospect on
Thursday that Britain might ultimately not leave the European Union because it
would discover that any form of divorce from the EU will mean a damaging "hard
Brexit". 
    * CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK: China Construction Bank (CCB) is
looking to build a Chinese metals trading desk in London as part of the
expansion started after it bought a majority stake in British firm Metdist
Trading, two sources said. 
    * BRITAIN DRUGS: Britain's healthcare cost agency NICE, which determines if
medicines should be used in the state health system, plans to fast-track its
recommendations for the most cost-effective new drugs. 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Ashmore Group Plc                       Q1 2017 Asset Under Management
                                         Statement 
 Man Group Plc                           Q3 Trading Statement 
 Rank Group Plc                          Interim Management Statement 
 Provident Financial Plc                 Q3 Interim Management Statement
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.