UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 - 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 7,000.06 points on Tuesday, as British stocks rebounded from a fall the previous day, with a rise in easyJet and mining companies helping outweigh a sharp drop in Burberry's shares. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton , the world's biggest diversified miner, said on Wednesday it was finally detecting indications of a commodity market turnaround, giving its most upbeat assessment in about five years. * GLENCORE: Miner Glencore has increased the size of a bond buyback tender to $1.49 billion from $1.25 billion, it said on Tuesday, seeking to seize on favourable conditions to reduce its debt burden. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plc has retained Deutsche Bank to sell its Martinez, California refinery, according to three people familiar with the matter. * UK PENSIONS: Britain cancelled a plan to create a secondary market for annuities on Tuesday, dismantling a key part of former finance minister George Osborne's drive to give pensioners freedom to choose how to invest their pension pots. * UK REFERENDUM: London's High Court said on Tuesday it would rule "as quickly as possible" on whether British lawmakers, and not the government alone, must trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union, in a case closely watched by politicians and markets. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rentokil Initial PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Travis Perkins PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Release U and I Group PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings Release Reckitt Benckiser Group Q3 2016 Interim Management PLC Statement Release Rio Tinto PLC Q3 2016 Operations Review