(Updates futures, company news item)

Oct 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.1 - 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.12 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.8 percent at 7,000.06 points on Tuesday, as British stocks rebounded from a fall the previous day, with a rise in easyJet and mining companies helping outweigh a sharp drop in Burberry's shares.

* GW PHARMA; Britain's GW Pharmaceuticals Plc, said it planned to cancel its listing in London's junior market and would retain listing of its American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) on New York's Nasdaq to simplify trading and cut expenses of dual listing.

* RECKITT BENCKISER: Consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser Group reported a bigger-than-expected slowdown in underlying third-quarter sales growth on Wednesday, stung by a loss of business in South Korea and no growth in Europe and North America.

* FOXTONS: British estate agent group Foxtons said a continuation of lower activity in the property sales market in London had hit its business, pushing quarterly sales revenue down by a third.

* LAIRD: Apple supplier Laird Plc warned on its full-year profit, saying that acceleration in production for mobile devices this year had come in much later than seen in previous cycles and that it had "poor" visibility in order volumes.

* TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest supplier of building materials, warned on Wednesday it would not meet market expectations for full-year profit, blaming a disappointing performance in its plumbing and heating business.

* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton , the world's biggest diversified miner, said on Wednesday it was finally detecting indications of a commodity market turnaround, giving its most upbeat assessment in about five years.

* GLENCORE: Miner Glencore has increased the size of a bond buyback tender to $1.49 billion from $1.25 billion, it said on Tuesday, seeking to seize on favourable conditions to reduce its debt burden.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell plc has retained Deutsche Bank to sell its Martinez, California refinery, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* UK PENSIONS: Britain cancelled a plan to create a secondary market for annuities on Tuesday, dismantling a key part of former finance minister George Osborne's drive to give pensioners freedom to choose how to invest their pension pots.

* UK REFERENDUM: London's High Court said on Tuesday it would rule "as quickly as possible" on whether British lawmakers, and not the government alone, must trigger the formal process of leaving the European Union, in a case closely watched by politicians and markets.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)