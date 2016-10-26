FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 5:25 AM / 10 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 0.3
to 0.4 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.5 percent at 7,017.64 points on
Tuesday, boosted by basic resources stocks, with Anglo American leading
the market higher after a production update, though a slew of broker downgrades
weighed on UK midcap stocks. 
    * RBS/CYBG PLC: CYBG Plc said it made an offer to take over Royal
Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business, after Spain's Banco
Santander SA called off discussions last month. 
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has resumed crude exports from the
Forcados terminal in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta following repairs after a
militant attack, the Nigerian presidency said on Tuesday. 
    * BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO: British American Tobacco Plc's proposed
takeover of Reynolds American Inc could speed up Big Tobacco's dominance
of the quickly changing e-cigarette market, putting more pressure on early
innovators already getting squeezed out. 
    * VODAFONE: Britain's telecoms regulator will fine Vodafone millions
of pounds for "significant failings" at its UK unit, which include the way it
handled customer complaints and delivered pay-as-you-go services, Sky News
reported on Tuesday, citing sources. 
    * UK EMPLOYERS: The number of British firms who are confident about the
economy halved after the Brexit vote, with larger firms and those in regions
which voted to stay in the EU more downbeat than those in areas that backed
Leave, a survey showed. 
    * UK INTEREST RATE: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday
that there were limits to the central bank's ability to ignore the effect of
sterling's slide on inflation, as policymakers consider whether to cut interest
rates next week. 
    * BREXIT: U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May had warned privately that
companies would leave Britain if the country voted in favor of Brexit, the
Guardian newspaper reported, citing a recording of the remarks she made to
Goldman Sachs last May. 
    * OIL: Oil prices fell more than a percent on Wednesday as a report showing
a surge in U.S. crude stocks, rising production in Nigeria and squabbling among
producers about a planned output cut re-ignited concerns about a global supply
glut. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Antofagasta PLC                               Q3 2016 Production Report
 Genel Energy PLC                              Operations Update and Trading
                                               Statement Release
 British American Tobacco PLC                  Nine Months 2016 Interim
                                               Management Statement Release
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                      Q3 2016 Interim Management
                                               Statement Release
 Metro Bank PLC                                Q3 2016 Earnings Release
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC                           Q3 2016 Earnings Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
