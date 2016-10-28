(Updates futures, company news items)
Oct 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 to 13
points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers, with futures down 0.21 percent ahead of the cash market
open.
* The UK blue chip index was up 0.4 percent at 6,986.57 at close on
Thursday, buoyed by well-received results from Barclays, though mid-cap
stocks fell as earnings updates led to double-digit slides for AMEC Foster
Wheeler and Berendsen.
* IAG: British Airways-owner IAG cut its 2016 forecast for profit
growth to about 7 percent from the low double-digit percentage growth it guided
in July, after it was hit by the fall in the value of the pound and weaker
trading after the Brexit vote.
* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland swung to a third-quarter loss on
Friday, hit by costs related to past misconduct and restructuring that cast
fresh doubts on when the government might begin to recoup more of its 2008
emergency investment.
* ANGLO AMERICAN: Miner Anglo American has pleaded guilty in an
Australian court to charges relating to the death of a worker who was sent to a
poisonous site at an Australian coal mine.
Separately, Anglo American said on Thursday that it would make a fresh round
of 140 job cuts in its Chilean copper operations, as weak copper prices continue
to drag on the industry.
* NATIONAL GRID: Hermes Investment Management has joined a consortium
bidding to buy a controlling stake in the gas distribution division of National
Grid, Sky News reported.
* BARCLAYS: Barclays said on Thursday a report that it was trying
to cap a penalty to settle a U.S investigation into its sale of mortgage
securities at $2 billion was based on ill-informed speculation.
* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's high hopes for cancer immunotherapy
were dented on Thursday as the recruitment of new patients with head and neck
cancer into two clinical studies was put on hold, following instances of
bleeding.
* TATA STEEL: Tata Steel Ltd's plans for its European steel
business are unchanged and the debt-laden firm is still seeking a partner for a
joint venture to run the assets, according to a source present at a closed-door
analyst briefing on Thursday.
* PREMIER FOODS: Activist hedge fund Oasis Management Co Ltd has raised its
stake in Britain's Premier Foods Plc to 5.18 percent, a regulatory
filing on Thursday showed.
* UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: British consumers turned less optimistic this
month as sterling's slump began to eat into their disposable income, according
to two surveys on Friday which will raise concerns about the strength of future
spending growth.
* OIL: Oil prices were steady on Friday, but on track for a weekly loss of
more than 2 percent on uncertainty over whether the OPEC would be able to
coordinate a production cut big enough to curb a global glut that has dogged
markets for two years.
* METALS: London copper prices dipped on Friday following overnight gains,
while Shanghai futures were firmer amid expectations that physical demand in
China would pick up.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)