10 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2
November 2, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.5 to
0.8 percent lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent at 6,917.14 points on
Tuesday, with Standard Chartered and BP leading the market lower
after their results failed to impress investors. 
    * BRITVIC: Coca-Cola Co, Ambev SA and Britvic Plc 
have shown preliminary interest in buying a stake in Brazilian juice maker
Natural One SA, as global beverage giants seek to grow their platform of healthy
drink choices, according to two people familiar with the matter. 
    * VECTURA: James Ward-Lilley, the former AstraZeneca executive who
created a UK respiratory medicine business in June by merging Vectura 
and SkyePharma, is already thinking about his next deal, he said in an
interview. 
    * STERLING: While changes in hard cash reserves at global central banks tend
to be glacial, the hit to sterling from a potential "hard" UK exit from Europe's
single market after more than 40 years could eventually undermine the pound's
position in their coffers. 
    * ONESAVINGS BANK: OneSavings Bank Plc said on Tuesday
Non-Executive Chairman Mike Fairey had resigned and would step down at the 2017
annual general meeting. 
    * BRITISH ECONOMY: Prices in British shops fell at a slower pace in October,
potentially paving the way for outright rises early next year as the effect of a
weaker currency is felt, the British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday.
 
    * BRITISH BUDGET: British finance minister Philip Hammond will announce only
a modest fiscal stimulus in the first post-Brexit vote budget statement later
this month but will allow for more aggressive spending in future if needed, the
Financial Times reported. 
    * OIL: Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday, as jittery
investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after
industry data showed a surprise build in inventories, underlining a persistent
global glut. Brent crude was down 29 cents at $47.85 at 0456 GMT.
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Next Plc                                        Q3
 Persimmon Plc                                   Trading Statement
 JD Wetherspoon                                  Q1
 Just Eat Plc                                    Order Update
 OneSavings Bank Plc                             Q3
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc               Q3
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
