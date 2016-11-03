Nov 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 13
points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.04 percent weaker at 6845.42 points after
slipping to a one-month low on Wednesday, as global equities suffered from
nerves over the upcoming U.S. presidential election and Standard Chartered was
hit by broker downgrades.
* UK HOUSING: British housebuilders have not scaled back construction plans
in the three months since the country voted to leave the European Union, data
showed on Thursday, despite central bank forecasts for a sharp slowdown in
housing investment.
* UK RETAIL: Britain's Pensions Regulator on Wednesday formally began
"enforcement action" against Philip Green, the former owner of BHS, to plug a
hole in the collapsed department store's pension fund, saying the billionaire
had failed to provide a credible offer.
* UK DEBT: Britain is unlikely to issue new government debt with a maturity
much greater than the current maximum of around 50 years, the head of the UK
Debt Management Office said in an interview published on Wednesday.
* EX-DIVS: GlaxoSmithKline Plc will trade without entitlement to its
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.66 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Tate & Lyle PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings
Release
Spirent Communications plc Q3 2016 Trading Update
Release
Schroders PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement Release
Croda International PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Release
Howden Joinery Group PLC Trading Statement Release
WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Q3 2017 Trading Statement
Release
Matchtech Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings
Release
3i Infrastructure PLC Half Year 2016 Earnings
Release
Regus plc Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Release
JRP Group PLC Nine Months 2016 Trading
Statement Release
RSA Insurance Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Release
Randgold Resources Ltd Q3 2016 Earnings Release
Inmarsat PLC Q3 2016 Earnings Release
Lancashire Holdings Ltd Q3 2016 Earnings Release
RSA Insurance Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Call
Smith & Nephew PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement
Release
Shawbrook Group Plc Q3 2016 Interim Management
Statement Release
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)