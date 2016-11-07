UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 50 points at 6,743 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent weaker on Friday after falling to its lowest level since mid-September, as drugmakers came under pressure from political scrutiny in the United States ahead of its Nov. 8 elections. * HSBC: HSBC reported a worse-than-expected 86 percent fall in pretax profit for the third quarter, as it accounted for the $1.7 billion in loss resulting from the sale of its Brazilian unit and adverse foreign currency movements. * TESCO BANK: Tesco Bank, wholly owned by supermarket chain Tesco, said on Sunday that it had blocked some customers' bank cards after a fraud prevention system identified suspicious activity on a number of accounts. * BT: Britain's biggest broadband provider BT should consider selling off its Openreach network division, shareholder Aviva Investors has suggested, according to a Sunday Telegraph report. * RBS/CYBG: Bank of England regulators are appointing advisers to look at whether the proposed acquisition of RBS's Williams & Glyn by CYBG Plc would harm the challenger bank, the Sunday Telegraph reported. bit.ly/2fJYWkX * UK/TATA STEEL: British Prime Minister Theresa May won't meet any executives from Tata Steel Ltd during her two-day trip to India but talks about the future of its British steel operations are still going on, she said. * BREXIT: A British exit from the European Union that left trade with the bloc governed by World Trade Organisation rules would knock around 3.5 percent off Ireland's gross domestic product within a decade, an Irish government report estimated on Monday. * BREXIT: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Sunday she would deliver a full exit from the European Union, hitting back at critics of her Brexit strategy who have threatened to try to block the process in parliament. * BREXIT: Britain's parliament is highly unlikely to block the decision to trigger the Article 50 legal process for leaving the European union, health minister Jeremy Hunt said on Sunday. * BREXIT: Scotland's devolved government is expected to join a legal challenge against the British government's plans to trigger an exit from the European Union, the lead claimant in the court case said on Sunday. * BREXIT: The head of Britain's opposition Labour Party will try to block divorce talks with the European Union if the government does not agree to Labour's Brexit demands, potentially leading to an early national election, a newspaper said on Saturday. * BREXIT: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker warned European firms he would block attempts to cut special deals with Britain ahead of formal Brexit negotiations. * UK BUSINESS INVESTMENT: British manufacturers plan to trim investment in new machinery following the vote to leave the European Union, but fears of a collapse in investment look misplaced, trade body EEF lobby group said. * UK BUSINESS: British businesses reported stronger activity in the three months to October after an initial slowdown following June's vote to leave the European Union, the Confederation of British Industry said on Sunday. * UK-INDIA TRADE: Britain should not wait until it leaves the European Union to develop deeper trade ties with India, Prime Minister Theresa May said in New Delhi on Monday, promising to ease access for Indian business travellers but not for its students. * METALS: London copper reversed initial losses on Monday to trade higher in step with a firmer Shanghai futures contract as U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton averted charges over use of emails. * OIL: Oil futures rose on Monday, with traders citing opportunistic buying following sharp declines in the previous week that brought prices to their lowest since early August because of ongoing weak fundamentals. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Dignity PLC Q3 Informa PLC Q3 HSBC Holdings PLC Q3 Hiscox Ltd Q3 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)