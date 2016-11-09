Nov 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 281 points, or 4.1 percent lower, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 6,843.13 points on Tuesday, in choppy trade as voting in the U.S. election got underway, with better-than-expected results from Primark-owner AB Foods helping support shares. * U.S. ELECTIONS: Investors should brace for a further slump in global stock markets, the U.S. dollar and most commodities if Republican candidate Donald Trump becomes the next U.S. president, as appeared increasingly likely on Wednesday. * TESCO BANK: Retailer Tesco Plc's banking arm said on Tuesday that 2.5 million pounds ($3 million) had been stolen from 9,000 customers over the weekend in what cyber experts said was the first mass hacking of accounts at a western bank. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto said on Wednesday it has suspended a top executive over $10.5 million in payments to a consultant on its Simandou iron ore project in Guinea, and has alerted U.S. and UK authorities. A second senior executive has stepped down. * ANGLO AMERICAN: A long-awaited deal for miner Anglo American to sell its Australian coal assets to a consortium headed by private equity group Apollo Global Management is off, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: Deutsche Boerse expects EU antitrust regulators to set out details of their concerns over its merger with London Stock Exchange next month, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, a move indicating regulators want hefty concessions in return for clearing the deal. * BRITAIN BONDS: The head of Britain's debt office said on Tuesday that the decision to leave the European Union had not undermined investor confidence but a prolonged period of twin falls in sterling and bond prices would make him uncomfortable. * BREXIT: Britain should spell out what happens to financial rules as Brexit gets under way to help regulators do their job and avoid a "mess" in markets, a top watchdog said on Tuesday. * BREXIT: Britain's Supreme Court said on Tuesday it had granted the government permission to appeal against a High Court ruling last week that parliament's approval was required before the formal process of leaving the European Union could begin. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Novae Group PLC Q3 2016 Trading Statement Release Workspace Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Synthomer PLC Interim Management Statement Release Tullow Oil PLC Trading Statement Release Experian PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Flybe Group PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Arrow Global Group PLC Full Year 2016 Earnings Release SSE PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release J Sainsbury PLC Half Year 2016/17 Earnings Release Burberry Group PLC Interim 2017 Earnings Release esure Group PLC Q3 2016 Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)