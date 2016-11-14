UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 14

(Adds company news items, updates futures)

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55 points at 6,785 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.04 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent lower at 6,730.43 points on Friday, dragged down by a sell-off in emerging markets that hit shares of companies exposed to those regions, as investors digested the implications of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election.

* GREENCORE: Irish-based Greencore Group said on Monday it planned to buy U.S. convenience food manufacturer Peacock Foods for $747.5 million in a bid to transform its U.S. business.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it expects full year operating profit to be at the higher end of its forecast, as its online business returned back to growth in the second half.

* DCC: London-listed support services firm DCC Plc said it expected full-year operating profit to be ahead of market expectations, even as strong growth in its energy business, its largest unit, boosted first-half profit.

* JOHNSTON PRESS: Publisher Johnston Press Plc on Monday confirmed that it was in late stage talks with Iliffe Media for the potential sale of certain titles.

* SHIRE: Shire, a drugmaker specialising in rare diseases, aims to double Asian sales by 2020, targeting markets including China where it hopes to widen access to its haemophilia drugs as the country updates a key reimbursement list for the first time since 2009.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: British housebuilder Taylor Wimpey recorded a slight increase in cancellations so far this year and saw its sales rate marginally fall but said it expected to post an increase in full-year operating profit margin.

* RBS: If Britain does not agree a transitional arrangement with the European Union for the country's finance industry, it will be damaging for the economy and the financial services sector, the chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland said on Sunday.

* SHELL: Japanese refiner Idemitsu Kosan will again delay its planned purchase of Showa Shell Sekiyu shares from Royal Dutch Shell because a review by the Japan Fair Trade Commission remains ongoing, the Nikkei newspaper said.

* DAILY MAIL: Danish toymaker Lego said on Saturday it would stop giving away free toys with Britain's Daily Mail, following a campaign to stop advertising in newspapers accused of discrimination in their coverage of migrants.

* UK HIRING: Fewer British employers expect to hire staff in late 2016 and will raise pay by less than inflation next year as the effects of the decision to leave the European Union set in, an industry body said on Monday.

* UK JOBS: U.S. bank Citi is preparing to move up to 900 jobs from London to Dublin as part of its contingency plans for Britain's exit from the European Union, the Sunday Times reported.

