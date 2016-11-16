(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Nov 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
around 1 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.6 percent at 6,792.74 points on
Tuesday, advancing for a second straight day with energy shares tracking a rally
in crude oil while supermarket stocks gained after encouraging industry data.
* AGGREKO: Temporary power provider Aggreko Plc said it was
reviewing the carrying value of its specialist equipment business as further
weakness in the North American oil and gas market weighed on quarterly
underlying revenue.
* BRITISH LAND: British Land Company Plc said it expects to proceed
more cautiously with development as uncertainty following the country's vote to
leave the European Union hit the value of its portfolio of retail and office
property in the first half.
* SPEEDY HIRE: Industrial equipment rental company Speedy Hire Plc
said it sees full-year results ahead of its expectations as cost-cutting
measures and asset disposals boosted first-half profit.
* ICAP: ICAP Plc, which matches buyers and sellers of bonds, swaps
and currencies, said first-half trading pretax profit fell 7 percent, hurt
mainly by a rise in net finance costs.
* MORRISONS: British supermarket Morrisons has further developed its
wholesale relationship with Amazon, launching a store pick service for
the online retailer's customers, it said on Wednesday.
* ROLLS-ROYCE: Rolls-Royce, the British jet engine maker, said it
would deliver costs savings at the top end of its 150 million pounds ($187
million) to 200 million pounds target as it restructures to become more
efficient.
* BARRATT: Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume Barratt said it
was on track to deliver a key financial target this year although a cooling
market in London meant it was having to look again at some prices.
* FENNER: British engineering company Fenner Plc reported
better-than-expected full-year revenue helped by a weak sterling.
* PRUDENTIAL: Insurer Prudential Plc reported a 19 percent rise in
new business profit for the first nine months of the year, driven mainly by
strong performance at its Asian business.
* BP: BP PLC said on Tuesday it will use a new digital solution by
General Electric Co designed to improve the efficiency and safety of its
offshore oil platforms by predicting equipment breakdowns before they occur.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc's Chief Executive
Officer Ivan Arriagada said on Wednesday he expects the global copper market to
be in a "slight" surplus in 2017 before demand starts to outpace supply.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton will run its iron ore mines
full speed through the end of the year rather than follow rival Rio Tinto
in suspending some operations in Australia over Christmas amid
a surge in global prices for the commodity, the company said on Wednesday.
* HSBC: EU antitrust regulators are set to fine Europe's biggest bank HSBC
, JPMorgan and Credit Agricole by the end of the year
for rigging financial benchmarks linked to the euro, two people familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
* GLENCORE: Congo state miner Gecamines signed over its royalty rights at
one of the country's largest copper mines in January last year to an offshore
company owned by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, according to a copy of the
contract obtained by Global Witness and reviewed by Reuters. Glencore Plc
is Kamoto Copper Co project's majority shareholder.
* UK HOUSING: Britain built the largest number of new homes since the global
financial crisis during the year to the end of March, annual figures showed on
Tuesday, as the economy picked up and the government took steps to tackle
Britain's housing shortage.
* BREXIT: Britain leaving the European Union is opening up an opportunity
for Singapore to recruit talent for its ambitious plans to become a leading
financial technology hub, said the chief FinTech officer of the city-state's
central bank.
