FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 9 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,775.77 points on
Friday, with miners leading the market lower after base and precious metals
prices slipped due to a stronger dollar, which made metals costlier for holders
of other currencies. 
    * GLENCORE: Glencore is seeking to raise $550 million from
investors via a debt issue guaranteed by oil from Iraqi Kurdistan in an attempt
to secure a big slice of the high-risk - and high-reward - market in a region at
war with Islamic State. 
    * BP: BP Products North America, a unit of BP Plc, has been awarded
an estimated $559 million fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment U.S.
defense contract for fuel, the Pentagon said on Friday. 
    * RBS: A U.S. appeals court appeared unlikely on Friday to overturn an order
requiring Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
 to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling
mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac 
 
    * UK BUDGET: Britain's first budget plan since the Brexit vote will not
include a big new spending push because of "eye-wateringly" high public debt
levels, but will have some help for the economy and struggling families, the
country's finance minister said. 
    * BRITAIN INDUSTRY: Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil her new
industrial strategy on Monday, pledging to spend billions of pounds on science,
technology and research to spur a new "ambitious" way of doing business in
Britain. 
    * BRITAIN FUNDS: Consultants who advise pension schemes how to invest may
face a full-blown competition probe, after coming under fire from Britain's
financial regulator, which said their industry was prone to conflicts of
interest and charged opaque fees. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 MITIE Group Plc                  Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Diploma Plc                      Full Year 2016 Diploma PLC
                                  Earnings Release
 BGEO Group Plc                   Q3 2016 BGEO Group PLC Earnings
                                  Release
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.