Nov 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up
0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 6,775.77 points on
Friday, with miners leading the market lower after base and precious metals
prices slipped due to a stronger dollar, which made metals costlier for holders
of other currencies.
* BT: Britain will sell a new batch of mobile broadband spectrum next year
in an auction designed to prevent the biggest player, BT/EE, from
becoming too dominant.
* ESSENTRA: Essentra Plc, a supplier of speciality plastic and
packaging components, cut its full-year adjusted operating profit estimate for a
second time this year, citing challenging market conditions for filter products
in China.
* CHEMRING: British defence contractor Chemring Group Plc, which has
been struggling with defence budget cuts in its key markets, said on Monday the
value of its order book was boosted by 103 million pounds ($127.3 million) from
a weak sterling.
* MITIE: Outsourcing firm Mitie issued a second warning on its
full-year results as customers delayed placing orders due to uncertainty
following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
* GLENCORE: Glencore is seeking to raise $550 million from
investors via a debt issue guaranteed by oil from Iraqi Kurdistan in an attempt
to secure a big slice of the high-risk - and high-reward - market in a region at
war with Islamic State.
* BP: BP Products North America, a unit of BP Plc, has been awarded
an estimated $559 million fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment U.S.
defense contract for fuel, the Pentagon said on Friday.
* RBS: A U.S. appeals court appeared unlikely on Friday to overturn an order
requiring Nomura Holdings Inc and Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc
to pay $839 million for making false statements while selling
mortgage-backed securities to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
* UK BUDGET: Britain's first budget plan since the Brexit vote will not
include a big new spending push because of "eye-wateringly" high public debt
levels, but will have some help for the economy and struggling families, the
country's finance minister said.
* BRITAIN INDUSTRY: Prime Minister Theresa May will unveil her new
industrial strategy on Monday, pledging to spend billions of pounds on science,
technology and research to spur a new "ambitious" way of doing business in
Britain.
* BRITAIN FUNDS: Consultants who advise pension schemes how to invest may
face a full-blown competition probe, after coming under fire from Britain's
financial regulator, which said their industry was prone to conflicts of
interest and charged opaque fees.
