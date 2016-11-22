(Adds company news items, updates items and futures)
Nov 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up
around 44 points, or 0.7 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers,
with futures up 0.8 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index ended flat in percentage terms at 6,777.96 on
Monday, underperforming European markets after a jump in the value of sterling,
which some attributed to talk of a transitional deal for Britain to leave the
European Union.
* ASTRAZENECA: U.S. officials have given a green light for two clinical
trials testing AstraZeneca's cancer immunotherapy drug durvalumab in
head and neck cancer to resume recruiting patients, lifting a hold imposed
following cases of bleeding.
* KINGFISHER: Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement
retailer, reported growth in third-quarter underlying sales with strong demand
in Britain and Poland more than offsetting weakness in France.
* BP: BP has created a new executive committee to explore business in
Iran which will exclude its American chief executive Bob Dudley in a bid to
avoid potential violations of U.S. sanctions still in place.
* COMPASS: Compass Group Plc, the world's biggest catering firm,
expressed confidence on its performance for the current year, after reporting
revenue growth largely in line with expectations on the back of strong demand in
the United States.
* BABCOCK: Engineering support services company Babcock International
posted a 7 percent rise in first-half operating profit and said it was
trading in line with expectations after the vote to leave the European Union.
* LLOYDS: Britain has cut its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just
below 8 percent in a renewed attempt to return the lender to full private
ownership over the next year.
* AO WORLD: British internet retailer AO World said it was set up
well for the rest of the year after a strong first half in which it delivered
group earnings of 1.5 million pounds ($1.87 million) against a 4.5 million pound
loss a year ago.
* COBHAM: Britain's Cobham said chairman John Devaney would be
replaced by senior independent director Michael Wareing in January, amid
management change at the aerospace and defence company after two profit
warnings.
* BIG YELLOW: Big Yellow Group Plc a provider of self-storage
spaces, said it had seen a slight moderation in customer demand since Britain
voted to leave the European Union, with fewer customers moving in and out of its
spaces.
* CHESNARA/L&G: Chesnara Plc, an insurance-focused takeover
specialist, is in advanced talks to buy British insurer Legal & General Group
Plc's Dutch operations, Sky News reported, citing sources. Chesnara on
Tuesday confirmed it was in discussions with a third party over a potentail
acquisiton, but did not give any details. (bit.ly/2fWB89A)
* CYBG: CYBG Plc on Tuesday posted its first full-year pretax
profit for five years, and brought forward some of its growth targets as it
makes a steady start to trading as a standalone business.
* HALMA: Healthcare devices maker Halma Plc said its first-half
revenue rose 16 percent as it benefited from the weakness in sterling against a
basket of currencies and increased sales at its infrastructure safety and
medical sectors.
* BGEO: BGEO Group Plc, the holding company of JSC Bank of Georgia,
on Monday reported a 75 percent increase in third-quarter profit, helped by
higher income in its banking and healthcare businesses.
* UK TECH INVESTMENT: Global IT group IBM will triple the number of
its cloud data centres in Britain, it said on Tuesday, joining Facebook and
Google in investing in the UK after its vote to leave the European Union.
* UK BUDGET: Britain will provide 400 million pounds ($500 million) of
funding to spur the building of more fibre-to-the-home broadband connections,
the "gold standard" of speed in excess of 1 gigabyte per second only available
now to 2 percent of premises.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)