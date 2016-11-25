FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 25
November 25, 2016 / 6:30 AM / 9 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 25

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to
9 points lower, or down as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed broadly flat on Thursday, with some firms
including National Grid falling after trading without the attraction of
their latest dividend payouts. 
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto  Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien
Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump as President of the United
States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the mining
industry. 
    * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton  and Vale Sa have
each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the
Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in
November 2015. 
    * UK WAGE GROWTH: Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", a leading
think tank said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers
were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the
next five years. 
    * OIL: Oil prices were little changed on Thursday ahead of next week's
meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to
discuss implementation of its proposed cap on production. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Pennon Group PLC                               Half Year 2017 Earnings
                                                Release
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

