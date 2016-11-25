(Adds company news items, updates futures)
Nov 25 Britain's FTSE futures up 0.06 percent ahead of
the cash market open on Friday.
* The UK blue chip index closed broadly flat on Thursday, with some firms
including National Grid falling after trading without the attraction of
their latest dividend payouts.
* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jean-Sébastien
Jacques said on Friday the election of Donald Trump as President of the United
States could help boost commodities demand and cut red tape, boosting the mining
industry.
* BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton and Vale Sa have
each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the
Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in
November 2015.
* PENNON GROUP: British water utility Pennon Group Plc said its
first-half underlying pretax profit grew 11.5 percent as the company continued
limiting costs and was helped by increased tariffs and demand at its water
supply unit.
* FASTJET: African budget airline Fastjet said it would seek more
funds sooner than originally expected to achieve a turnaround, prompting
Chairman Colin Child to resign on Friday after months of the company battling
its second-biggest investor to retain him.
* UK WAGE GROWTH: Britain's wage growth prospects look "dreadful", a leading
think tank said on Thursday, after official economic forecasts showed workers
were unlikely to recoup losses suffered after the financial crisis within the
next five years.
* OIL: Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Friday as a strong dollar and
a rise in Saudi supplies to some Asian clients, weighed on markets, despite a
planned OPEC-led output cut to be decided next week.
* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* For Top News : topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)