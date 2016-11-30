FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 30
#Market News
November 30, 2016 / 6:55 AM / 9 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov. 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 2
points lower, or almost flat in percentage terms on Wednesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.4 percent on Tuesday at 6,772,
underperforming other European markets as energy and mining stocks were hit by
weaker oil and metals prices. 
    * BP: Mexico hopes to award at least four of the 10 deep water oil blocks
due to be auctioned next week, plus the farm-out on its Trion field, Energy
Minister Pedro Joaquin Coldwell said on Tuesday. British oil major BP is
one of the companies pre-qualified to bid on the initial deep water tenders on
Dec. 5. 
    * SKY: Sky said it would enter the UK mobile market with a SIM-only
deal that allows data allowances to roll over each month, and offers free calls
to the 11 million British households that take its TV services. 
    * SMITHS GROUP: George Buckley, chairman of engineering company Smiths Group
, was approached about replacing Cyrus Mistry, who was removed as
chairman of Tata Sons last month, Sky News reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2gCzrkP
    * VODAFONE: A cyber attack that infected nearly 1 million routers used to
access Deutsche Telekom internet service was part of a campaign
targeting web-connected devices around the globe, the German government and
security researchers said on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Plc uses routers
that were vulnerable to similar attacks, a cyber security researcher said.
 
    * UK CONSUMER CONFIDENCE: Confidence among British consumers fell in
November to its lowest level since just after voters decided in June to leave
the European Union as worries about the economy grew, a survey showed on
Wednesday. 
    * BREXIT: Brexit-related tariffs would add at least 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6
billion) a year to the cost of car imports and exports between Britain and the
European Union, industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders
said, urging Britain to remain in the single market after it leaves the EU.
 
    * OIL: Oil markets edged up in nervous trading on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC
meeting later in the day, with members of the producer cartel trying to thrash
out an output cut to curb oversupply that has seen prices more than halve since
2014. 
    * METALS: Shanghai metals came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday,
with zinc, copper and lead down more than five percent as worries about a cash
crunch in China were compounded by ShFE measures to curb a searing rally in
steel. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
       
 Findel PLC                              Half Year 2016 Earnings
 Zoopla Property Group PLC               Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Sanderson Group PLC                     Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Sage Group PLC                          Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Greene King PLC                         Half Year 2017 Earnings
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings                 Full Year 2016 Earnings
 PLC                                     
 Britvic PLC                             Full Year 2016 Earnings
 Londonmetric Property PLC               Half Year 2016/2017
                                         Earnings
 RPC Group PLC                           Half Year 2017 Earnings
 IG Group Holdings PLC                   Half Year 2017 Pre-Close
                                         Trading Update
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 (Reporting by Pranav Kiran in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

