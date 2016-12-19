(Updates futures, adds company news items)
Dec 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10
points at 7,022 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures
up about 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Friday at 7,011.64,
building on a seven-week high hit the previous day and buoyed by a rally among
oil stocks, though IT firm Micro Focus dropped after a rating
downgrade.
* IAG: Talks aimed at averting a planned Christmas strike by British Airways
cabin crews will be held on Monday, conciliation service Acas said.
* VIRGIN ATLANTIC: Pilots at Virgin Atlantic voted on Friday to work to rule
from Dec. 23 in a dispute over sole recognition of their union, the latest round
of industrial action to threaten Christmas holiday air travel.
* BREWIN DOLPHIN: Wealth manager Brewin Dolphin said on Monday it
had agreed to buy Duncan Lawrie Asset Management for an initial cash payment of
25.5 million pounds ($31.83 million).
* ELECTRA: British buyout fund Electra Private Equity said its
portfolio manager Epiris had agreed to sell Parkdean Resorts, an operator of
caravan holiday parks, to private equity firm Onex Corp for 1.35 billion pounds
($1.69 billion).
* SHELL: Anglo-Dutch energy major Royal Dutch Shell has signed an
agreement with Viva Energy Australia for the sale of Shell Aviation Australia
for $250 million, Shell said on Monday.
* BP: BP became the second Western oil major to renew a 40-year
onshore concession in Abu Dhabi on Saturday after almost two years of
negotiations to improve terms to help operate the United Arab Emirates' biggest
oilfields.
The 2 percent stake in BP sold to Abu Dhabi in exchange for a holding in Abu
Dhabi Company for Onshore Petroleum Operations will be controlled by Mubadala
Development Co, its spokesman was quoted by The National newspaper as saying.
* ANTOFAGASTA: Chile's Antofagasta said it was considering a legal
challenge to a refusal by U.S. authorities to renew mineral leases in Minnesota,
a rejection analysts and lawyers said could be overturned after President-elect
Donald Trump takes office.
* VODAFONE: Mobile telecoms group Vodafone is eyeing to manage drone
traffic, meeting with European aviation safety authorities about molding its
network to track and identify the unmanned aerial vehicle, the Financial Times
reported. on.ft.com/2hKkHyo
* BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is looking to tell 7,000 clients to trade
more with the bank or find another firm, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2i5lSYo
* UK BANKS/TAX: Some of the biggest foreign investment and commercial banks
operating in Britain paid an average tax rate of just 6 percent on the billions
of dollars of profits they made in the country last year, a Reuters analysis of
regulatory filings shows.
* UK EMPLOYMENT: Half of British employers think the country's
attractiveness as a place to invest and hire will diminish over the next five
years as it leaves the European Union, an annual business survey by The
Confederation of British Industry and recruitment agency Pertemps Network Group
showed on Monday.
* BREXIT/SCOTLAND: Scotland will publish proposals this week for how it can
remain in the European Union's single market after Britain leaves the bloc, in
order to avoid the "national disaster" of a "hard Brexit", the Scottish
government said on Sunday.
* BREXIT: Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage said on Sunday he wanted to
be a bridge between the British government and the new U.S. administration.
* BREXIT: Britain may need a transitional agreement to smooth its exit from
the European Union but it should not "buy back" into too many of the bloc's
regulations, Britain's trade minister Liam Fox said on Sunday.
* BREXIT: Theresa May has got nowhere with the EU in seeking an early
guarantee of post-Brexit rights for British and European expatriates, officials
said on Friday after the British prime minister pushed the issue again at an EU
summit.
* BRITAIN BIRD FLU: The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found at a turkey farm
in Lincolnshire, eastern England, Britain's agriculture department said on
Friday.
* IRAN NUCLEAR: Iran has requested a meeting of a commission overseeing the
implementation of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian state media
reported on Saturday, in response to what Tehran calls a U.S. violation of the
agreement.
* METALS: London copper slipped to its weakest in 3-1/2 weeks on Monday as
inventories pile up ahead of year-end, while lead and zinc posted steep falls on
profit-taking after strong fourth-quarter gains.
* OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday in anticipation of tighter crude supply
going into 2017 following the decision by OPEC and other producers to cut output
to prop up prices.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)