8 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 28
December 28, 2016 / 6:51 AM / 8 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 0.07 percent higher on Wednesday after a four-day Christmas break, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher on Friday at 7,068.17 points.

* OIL: Oil prices edged down on Wednesday in quiet early Asian trading as the market waits to see how OPEC and non-OPEC members carry through on planned supply cuts in the new year.

* BP PLC: Australia's top grocer Woolworths Ltd said on Wednesday it will sell its chain of petrol stations to BP plc for A$1.8 billion ($1.3 billion), the latest disposal in a bid to return the company's focus to its core supermarket business.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,)

