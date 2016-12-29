FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 29
#Market News
December 29, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 8 months ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 29

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds futures)

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 23 points, or 0.33 percent lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at record closing levels on Wednesday at 7,106.08 points.

* IHG: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc, said on Wednesday it is investigating claims of a possible payment card breach at some of its hotels in the United States.

* BRITISH HOUSE PRICES: British house prices rose more than expected in December, although economic uncertainty looks likely to curb the pace of growth in 2017, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Thursday.

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: Morale in large British companies hit an 18-month high in the fourth quarter, bolstered by robust economic growth and recovering fully from a slump that followed the Brexit vote, a survey showed on Thursday.

* OIL: U.S. oil prices fell on Thursday after an industry report showed a surprise build in the country's crude inventories, while Brent futures came off early lows to trade marginally higher.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose on Thursday, as the U.S. dollar slipped against a basket of currencies, but gains were limited on expectations of more rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year.

* EX-DIVS: BT Group and Dixons Carphone will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.75 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)

