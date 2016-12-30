FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 30
#Market News
December 30, 2016 / 7:04 AM / 8 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec. 30

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points, or 0.04 percent, on Friday, the last working day of the year, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 14.2 points higher at a record level of 7,120 on Thursday.

* OIL: Oil prices are on track for their biggest annual percentage gain since 2009 on the back of an agreement struck between OPEC and non-OPEC countries to cut crude production output.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

NONE

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru)

