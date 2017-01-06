FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds company items)

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent higher at 7,195.31 points on Thursday, boosted by a bullish update from housebuilder Persimmon, which reported a rise in sales despite Britain's vote last year to leave the European Union.

* TP ICAP: TP ICAP Plc, the newly merged financial broking firm, said market reaction after the election of Donald Trump and expectations for interest rate rises helped it post a sharp spike in trading volumes during the final quarter of 2016.

* FENNER: British engineering company Fenner Plc said it expected the current full-year results to be "comfortably above" its earlier expectations as order intake and customer enquiries improved.

* BRITAIN RETAIL: A spending spree by British shoppers in the week before Christmas failed to prevent sales in December from falling short of the previous year's level, industry data showed on Friday.

* LONDON COPPER: A weaker U.S. dollar pushed London copper prices higher on Friday following losses overnight, but traders said gains would be limited by profit taking.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.