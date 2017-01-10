FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10
January 10, 2017 / 6:54 AM / 7 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open down
4 points at 7,233 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index touched a new record high of 7,243.76 points, then
settled at 7,237.77 points, up 0.4 percent, for the close on Monday. It chalked
up its tenth straight daily session of gains pushed up by rallying resource
stocks and a weak sterling. 
    * TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has proposed a shake-up
of its distribution network that will result in the loss of a net 500 jobs, it
said on Monday. 
    * CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS: Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners 
has hired Swiss bank UBS for the sale of its stake in Lecta, one of
southern Europe's largest paper manufacturers, three sources close to the deal
said. 
    * BHP: Brazilian miner Samarco and its shareholders Vale SA and
BHP Billiton, have requested to extend until Jan. 19 a deadline
to pay 1.2 billion reais ($375.39 million) in guarantees related to the collapse
of a tailings dam in 2015, Vale said in a statement on Monday. 
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British retail sales picked up speed in December, an
industry survey showed, but sales of bigger ticket items were sluggish, a
possible early sign that consumers are bracing for a Brexit hit to their
spending power. 
    * OIL: Oil markets edged higher on Tuesday on expectations that at least
some planned production cuts would be implemented, making a slight recovery from
big losses the previous day over doubts the agreed reductions would rebalance an
oversupplied market. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 WM Morrison Supermarket Plc               Christmas Trading Update
 Topps Tiles Plc                           Q1 Trading Statement
 Galliford Try Plc                         Half Year Trading Statement
 Big Yellow Group Plc                      Q3 Statement 
 Majestic Wine Plc                         Christmas Trading Update
 Just Eat Plc                              Full Year Order Update
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

