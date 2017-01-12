UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index on Wednesday rose 0.2 percent to a new record high, closing higher for the twelfth consecutive session in its longest winning streak in the index's 33-year history. It closed up 0.21 percent at 7290.49 points. * LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: The European Central Bank needs to carefully analyse a proposed merger between London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse, particularly given Britain's decision to leave the EU, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday. * BP: Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will review BP Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd. * BRITAIN BANKS: The share of Britain's biggest banks in the market supplying UK companies' daily foreign currency needs fell for a second year running in 2016 as firms made more use of new trading platforms and brokers, an industry report showed on Wednesday. * BRITAIN/IRELAND: Uncertainty arising from Brexit led to an 8 percent fall last year in Irish food and drink exports to the United Kingdom, by far their biggest market, but the drop was offset by growth elsewhere. * BRITAIN/EU: Britain's finance industry has given up on efforts to keep full access to the European Union after Brexit and is pushing instead for a more limited trade deal that would potentially exclude some financial products. * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 .FTSE companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: SuperGroup Plc Half Year Earning Release Tesco Plc Christmas & Q3 IMS Marks & Spencer Group Plc Q3 Trading Statement Hays Plc Q2 Trading Statement Barratt Developments Plc Trading Update Booker Group Plc Q3 Trading Update Premier Oil Plc Trading Update Associated British Foods Plc Q1 Trading Update ASOS Plc Trading Update Debenhams Plc Christmas Trading Update AO World Plc Q3 Interim Management Statement Dunelm Group Plc Q2 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)