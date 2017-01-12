UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

(Adds futures, company items)

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index on Wednesday rose 0.2 percent to a new record high, closing higher for the twelfth consecutive session in its longest winning streak in the index's 33-year history. It closed up 0.21 percent at 7290.49 points.

* TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco reported a 0.7 percent rise in underlying Christmas sales in its home market, capping a year of recovery with a solid performance over the key festive period.

* MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer soundly beat forecasts for Christmas trading as it reported its first quarterly rise in underlying clothing and homeware sales in nearly two years, delivering a boost to new boss Steve Rowe.

* ASOS: British online fashion retailer Asos said on Thursday it would accelerate the pace of its infrastructure investment as it expects sales to rise by nearly a third this year following bumper demand over the Christmas period.

* DEBENHAMS: Debenhams, Britain's No.2 department store chain, posted a 5 percent rise in like-for-like sales in the seven-week Christmas period, buoyed by a plan to sell more beauty and gift products rather than clothing.

* BARRATT: Britain's biggest housebuilder by volume Barratt posted a year-on-year drop in the number of homes it built in the six months to the end of December, as it completed fewer properties in London.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS: Associated British Foods said total sales at discount fashion store Primark climbed 11 percent in the 16-week Christmas period as it stuck to a forecast to make progress in group annual operating profit.

* DUNELM GROUP: British homewares retailer Dunelm Group Plc said on Thursday its like-for-like sales for the second quarter improved 0.2 percent on improved sales of seasonal items and higher online sales.

* MOTHERCARE: Baby goods retailer Mothercare Plc said third-quarter sales in the UK returned to growth helped by a rise in online orders.

* HAYS: British staffing company Hays reported higher quarterly net fees on Thursday helped by growth in continental Europe and Asia Pacific, but noted that while conditions remained tough in Britain.

* JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT: Jupiter Fund Management said on Thursday clients pulled 373 million pounds ($456.44 million) from its funds during the fourth quarter, with withdrawals largely by institutional investors exiting its European and multi-manager strategies.

* PREMIER OIL: North Sea-focused oil producer Premier Oil said full-year revenue slipped 10 percent year-on-year in preliminary results, despite production levels hitting an improved target.

* LSE/DEUTSCHE BOERSE: The European Central Bank needs to carefully analyse a proposed merger between London Stock Exchange Group and Deutsche Boerse, particularly given Britain's decision to leave the EU, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Wednesday.

* BP: Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will review BP Plc's A$1.8 billion purchase of 527 petrol stations from Australia's top grocer, Woolworths Ltd.

* BRITAIN BANKS: The share of Britain's biggest banks in the market supplying UK companies' daily foreign currency needs fell for a second year running in 2016 as firms made more use of new trading platforms and brokers, an industry report showed on Wednesday.

* BRITAIN/IRELAND: Uncertainty arising from Brexit led to an 8 percent fall last year in Irish food and drink exports to the United Kingdom, by far their biggest market, but the drop was offset by growth elsewhere.

* BRITAIN/EU: Britain's finance industry has given up on efforts to keep full access to the European Union after Brexit and is pushing instead for a more limited trade deal that would potentially exclude some financial products.

