UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 11 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK's FTSE added 0.4 percent, bouncing after posting its biggest one-day drop since June 2016 in the previous session on Brexit jitters. It ended 3.8 percent up at 7247.61 points on Wednesday.

* CORNISH LITHIUM: British mining company Cornish Lithium said on Thursday it had entered into a definitive mineral rights agreements with Canada's Strongbow Exploration to explore for lithium contained in underground hot springs in Cornwall, the UK.

* HALFORDS: British auto parts retailer Halfords on Thursday maintained its profit expectations for the full 2016-17 year after beating market expectations for sales in its key Christmas quarter.

* N BROWN: British plus-size fashion retailer N Brown Group Plc posted a 4.1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by strong demand for its clothing among women.

* BRITISH LAND: Property developer British Land Co Plc reported only a slight decline in occupancy rates in the third quarter, adding to signs that property demand from companies continues to hold up ahead of Britain's exit from the European Union.

* GSK: GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday that Abbas Hussain, its global head of pharmaceuticals, is leaving the company and will be replaced by Luke Miels from AstraZeneca.

* BHP: BHP Ltd,, its partner Vale SA and Samarco have reached an agreement with Brazil authorities to settle a $47.5 billion civil claim over the Samarco iron ore mine disaster, the companies said on Thursday.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair's could scrap its small number of routes within Britain once the country leaves the European Union, rather than take steps to comply with new regulations, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday, a company spokesman said.

* CLYDESDALE BANK: Clydesdale Bank Plc is planning to close about a third of its bank branches and fire more than 400 employees to reduce costs, the Unite union said on Wednesday.

* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is considering setting up a subsidiary in Frankfurt as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, according to a person familiar with the plans.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has been shortlisted by the U.S. government to make a bid for an offshore wind project licence in the waters off North Carolina, as it comes under pressure from shareholders to diversify into green energy.

* UBS: UBS Chairman Axel Weber has said that around 1,000 of the Swiss bank's 5,000 employees based in London could be impacted by Britain's exit from the European Union.

* UK/BREXIT: British finance minister Philip Hammond warned the European Union on Thursday that if there was no "comprehensive trading relationship" after Brexit, the government would be forced to find ways to remain competitive.

* BRITAIN HOUSE PRICES: Britain's housing market had its weakest month since just after June's Brexit vote in December as house price growth slowed and the number of homes sold fell slightly, a closely watched survey of property valuers showed on Wednesday.

* EX-DIVS: Ashtead Group, Compass Group and SSE will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the FTSE 100 index.

