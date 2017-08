UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 to 19 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index , which touched a three-week low the previous day, had a volatile session after the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must gain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal exit from the European Union. The top share index ended little changed on Tuesday. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton was on track to meet its iron ore production guidance for fiscal 2017 after reporting a strong second quarter for its most profitable business on Wednesday. * GLENCORE: Swiss commodities trader Glencore Plc is considering additional sugar and ethanol mills takeovers in Brazil, where it recently bought a second plant, to ramp up operations in the world's No. 1 sugar producer, three people familiar with the plan said on Tuesday. * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday. * RIO TINTO: Chinese steel mills have balked at global miner Rio Tinto's plan to charge a premium in long-term contracts for its highest grade of iron ore, rekindling the conflicts that caused the collapse of an annual pricing system seven years ago. * SHELL: Oil companies Shell and Phillips 66 bought more than 6 million barrels of oil last week from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to a Department of Energy document released on Tuesday. * BOE/FLASH CRASH: The Bank of England's executive markets director Chris Salmon said on Tuesday he expected further "flash crashes" in core global financial markets similar to the one which caused the British pound to slump in October. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Antofagasta Plc Q4 Production Result WH Smith Plc Christmas Trading Update Restaurant Group Plc Trading Update Fresnillo Plc Q4 Production Report TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)