7 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 26
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 6:41 AM / 7 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to
18 points, or as much as 0.3 percent higher, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,164.43 points on
Wednesday. 
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair is planning for major disruption in its business
as a result of Brexit including the outside possibility it may have to move its
entire UK fleet to continental Europe, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told
Reuters in an interview.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland is demanding that thousands of
shareholders suing the bank over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call in
2008 prove they have appropriate insurance cover to meet the hefty risks of a
trial now slated for May. 
    * SKY: Discovery Communications Inc's UK unit said on Wednesday
negotiations with Sky Plc for a new carriage deal reached an impasse
over a price dispute, threatening a blackout of Discovery channels from Sky's
platform. 
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) will announce within
days that it is taking another multi-billion pound charge for mis-selling
mortgage-backed securities, Sky News reported on Wednesday. bit.ly/2jStQWD
 
    * BT: BT Group Plc was hit on Wednesday with at least two shareholder
lawsuits in the United States, after one-fifth of the telecommunications
company's market value was wiped out in a single day amid a growing accounting
scandal in Italy. 
    * BRITAIN PROPERTY: Demand from overseas investors is expected to support
British commercial property this year even as the UK prepares to leave the
European Union, an industry survey showed on Thursday. 
    * BRITAIN CAR: British car production reached a 17-year high last year, but
the country's vote to leave the European Union contributed to a roughly 33
percent drop in investment in the sector, a car industry body said on
Thursday. 
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although
several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify
for the latest dividend payout. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY: 
 Lonmin Plc                    Q1 2017  Production
                               Report
 Sage Group Plc                Q1 2017  Trading
                               Statement Release
 Euromoney                     Trading Statement
 Institutional                 Release
 Investor Plc                  
 Renishaw Plc                  Half Year 2017 
                               Earnings Release
 Whitbread Plc                 Q3 2016 Trading
                               Statement Release
 Anglo American                Q4 2016 Production
 Plc                           Report
 Kier Group Plc                Trading Statement
                               Release
 Great Portland                Great Portland Estates
 Estates Plc                   Plc Trading Statement
                               Release
 St. James's Place             Q4 2016 New Business
 Plc                           Announcement
 PayPoint Plc                  Q3 2016 Interim
                               Management Statement
                               Release
 Card Factory Plc              Q4 2016 Trading
                               Statement Release
 SSP Group Plc                 Q1 2017 Trading Update
 Unilever Plc                  Q4 2016 Earnings
                               Release
 Diageo Plc                    Half Year 2017
                               Earnings Release
 SKY Plc                       Q2 2017 Earnings
                               Release
 Daily Mail and                Q1 2017 Trading Update
 General Trust Plc             
 3i Group Plc                  Q3 Trading Update
 Kaz Minerals Plc              Q4 2016 Production
                               Report
 
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

