FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 2
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2017 / 6:39 AM / 7 months ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 10 to 15
points lower, or down as much as 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * The UK blue chip index ended up 0.1 percent, coming off earlier highs as
commodity-related stocks retreated. The benchmark index dropped to its lowest
level since late December on Tuesday before closing 0.3 percent weaker.
 
    * RECKITT BENCKISER:UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 
said it was in advanced talks to buy baby food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co
 in a deal valued at about $16.7 billion. 
    * SPORTS DIRECT: British sporting goods company Sports Direct International
Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S.
discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people
familiar with the matter said. 
    * DEUTSCHE BOERSE: Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday that German
prosecutors were investigating a share purchase by its chief executive in
December 2015, which was just over two months before the exchange operator
announced merger talks. 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
 Vodafone Group Plc                Q3 2016  Trading
                                   Statement Release
 Aberdeen Asset                    Q1 2017  Trading
 Management Plc                    Statement Release
 Cranswick Plc                     Q3 2016 Trading
                                   Statement Release
 3i Infrastructure Plc             Q4 2016  Performance
                                   Update
 AstraZeneca Plc                   Full Year 2016 Earnings
                                   Release
 Compass Group Plc                 Q1 2017  Trading
                                   Statement Release
 Shell                             Q4 and Full Year 
 Glencore Plc                      Full Year Production
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                      
    > Other business headlines             
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.