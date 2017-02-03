UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 3

(Adds company news item, futures)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 points at 7,137 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,140.75 points on Thursday, marking its biggest one-day gain in two weeks. The index extended gains when sterling reversed course after the Bank of England disappointed bets that interest rates could be hiked by the end of the year.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and Anadarko Petroleum are renegotiating their five-year-old joint venture in the Permian shale basin in Texas, Shell Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry said on Thursday.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc BEZG.L reported a 3 percent rise in full-year pretax profit and pointed to "significant" growth opportunities in the United States and other markets outside London amid a challenging environment for insurers.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket, said on Friday it is rationing shoppers to three iceberg lettuces per visit, blaming poor growing conditions in Spain for a shortage in supply.

* VODAFONE/VERIZON: A New York state appeals court on Thursday said its door remains open for settlements of merger litigation where shareholders receive no money, approving an accord tied to Verizon Communications Inc's $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group Plc's stake in their Verizon Wireless venture.

* BRITAIN HOMES: The number of new homes built in London fell 6 percent last year and a closely watched indicator of future supply dropped by a third, industry data showed on Friday, as the Brexit vote hit a market already coming off record highs.

* BRITAIN DRUG: Drugmakers are preparing for Britain to quit Europe's medicines regulator as part of Brexit, but industry leaders believe the country can still work closely with the EU agency to agree on drug approvals.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)