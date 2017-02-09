Feb 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 to 8 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed flat in percentage terms at 7,188.82 points on Wednesday, underperforming European peers, as a drop in energy stock prices prompted by oil price weakness offset a rally led by housing stocks. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline and Gilead Sciences will vie for business in treating HIV patients next week when both companies unveil clinical trial results at a medical meeting in Seattle. * ICAG: British Airways and Iberia owner IAG is looking to offer low-cost long-haul flights from airports other than Barcelona in its efforts to compete on trans-Atlantic routes. * CENTRICA: Britain's Centrica has created a new global division to focus on end-consumers in a strategy shift away from its core energy production business that will also merge its British and North American segments, the company said on Wednesday. * UK MOTOR INSURANCE: Britain plans to introduce new insurance rules to ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are compensated quickly in a bid to remove a major obstacle for the nascent industry. * ASDA: Wal-Mart is throwing its weight as the world's largest retailer behind its struggling British arm Asda after admitting it was too slow to respond effectively to the threat posed by the discount supermarkets. * EX-DIVS: Sage Group and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.7 points off the FTSE 100, according to Reuters calculations * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tate & Lyle Plc Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Pennon Group Plc Trading Statement Release Enterprise Inns Plc Trading Statement Release Dairy Crest Group Plc Half Year 2017 Ashmore Group Plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Smith & Nephew Plc Q4 2016 Earnings Release Henderson Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings Release Thomas Cook Group Plc Q1 2016/2017 Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)