Feb 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 23 points at 7,252 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index was up 0.6 percent at 7,229.50 points at the market close, underperforming the pan-European STOXX 600 index on Thursday, as insurance and banking stocks picked up pace, while miners weighed.

* RB: Reckitt Benckiser has agreed to buy U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition for $16.6 billion, its biggest deal ever and opening up a new market area for the British consumer goods company.

* JUST EAT: The chief executive of Just Eat, the online food delivery company, is to quit due to "urgent family matters", prompting the chairman to step into his role on a temporary basis, it said on Friday.

* NATIONWIDE: Britain's Nationwide Building Society said that pretax profit for the first nine months of its financial year fell by 16 percent year on year as increasing competition and low interest rates continued to pressure earnings.

* LLOYDS: Lloyds Banking Group is the latest bank to join a new British cyber security group for banks called the Cyber Defence Alliance (CDA), sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

* BHP: Workers at BHP Billiton's, Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, walked off the job on Thursday in a strike that threatens to disrupt the international supply of the widely used metal.

* RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland has rejected calls to beef up a 400 million pound ($502 million) scheme to reimburse customers who say they were mistreated by the bank's business restructuring division.

* BAE: A group of companies including subsidiaries of BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corp, Science Applications International Corp, Teledyne Technologies Inc and KBR Inc will share in a $3.04 billion missile defense contract, the Pentagon said on Thursday.

