Feb 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17 points at 7,275 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The commodity-heavy UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.4 percent higher at 7,258.75 points on Friday, after hitting an intra-day peak of 7,274.80, the highest since Jan. 17 as a rally in metals prices on soothing Chinese data and supply concerns boosted shares in basic resources companies. * RBS: A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents. * BHP: More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday. * GOLD: Gold slipped on Monday as the dollar strengthened against the yen, with the greenback buoyed by a smooth meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that saw no mention of currency policy. * COPPER: London copper extended gains to hit its highest in 20 months in heavy trade on Monday, driven up by supply worries after shipments were shut off from the world's two biggest copper mines. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Monday on signs that global fuel markets remained bloated despite OPEC-led crude production cuts that have been more successful than most initially expected. * OIL RIGS: U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 14th week in the last 15, extending a nine-month recovery as drillers take advantage of crude prices that have held mostly over $50 a barrel since OPEC agreed to cut supplies in late November. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Fidessa Group Plc Full Year 2016 Earnings (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)